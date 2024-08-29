Rug Rectangular Grey 160x230 cm Cotton

Give your interior a warm touch with this soft cotton rug! It is the perfect choice for decorating your room while protecting your floors. Practical material: The rug is made of heavy cotton rope. It provides you with a soft and breezy feel when you walk on it barefoot while protecting your floor from scratches. Aesthetic appearance: With its distinctive rope-woven design, the carpet wonderfully creates a cosy and harmonious interior decor. Versatile usage: The mat is versatile enough to be used alone or as a base for layering. The perfect rug to highlight your living room, bedroom or foyer. Note:The rugs are roll-packed and/or folded for easy transportation. Please allow the product some time to become perfectly straight and flat. Important information - Colour: Grey . Material: Cotton . Size: 160 x 230 cm (W x L) . 3900 gram/m¬≤ . Heavy rope woven design