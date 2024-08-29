Bathroom Furniture Set High Gloss White Engineered Wood

With this stylish bathroom furniture set, you can create additional storage space for your bathroom with a striking, tidy appearance. The clean lines and sleek design blend into your bathroom perfectly. The furniture set consists of a sink cabinet, a low cabinet, a built-in basin, and a mirror. The chic basin cabinet has 1 compartment, and the top of it is ideal for placing the sink. The low cabinet features 2 compartments, offering ample space to store items in your bathroom. Made of ceramic, the basin can not only serve as a vessel for daily use but also as an adornment in your living space. Thanks to its trendsetting and contemporary design, this washbasin will definitely suit any decor. An overflow is equipped to flow water out when it gets too full. The mirror also adds an excellent appearance to your home decor. Additionally, this bathroom set is easy to clean with a damp cloth. Please note: The faucet and push drainer with overflow function are included in the delivery. Important information - Colour: High gloss white . Built-in basin colour: White . Material: Engineered wood, acrylic . Mirror dimensions: 90 x 1.5 x 37 cm (W x D x H) . Sink cabinet dimensions: 90 x 38.5 x 46 cm (W x D x H) . Low cabinet dimensions: 30 x 30 x 80 cm (W x D x H) . Built-in basin dimensions: 91 x 39 x 18 cm (L x W x H) . Ceramic edge thickness: 4 cm . Drain hole diameter: 4.5 cm . With an overflow hole . With faucet . Push drainer with overflow function . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Mirror . 1 x Sink cabinet . 1 x Low cabinet . 1 x Built-in basin with faucet