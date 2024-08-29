Bathroom cabinet Brown Oak 30x30x183.5 cm Engineered Wood

This bathroom cabinet, with spacious storage space, is a great choice to make your bathroom tidy and striking! Ample storage space: The bathroom unit has 6 compartments and 2 doors, offering various storage options and extra space to store items in your bathroom. Stylish design: The clean lines and sleek design blend into your bathroom perfectly. Easy to clean material: Made of engineered wood, the tall cabinet is easy to clean with a damp cloth. Warning:In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. Please note:Screw(s) and plug(s) for inside the wall are not included. Seek and use screw(s) and plug(s) suitable for your walls. If you are uncertain, seek professional advice. Read and follow each step of the instruction carefully. Please note:The cabinet side panel consists of two connected parts. Important information - Colour: Brown oak . Material: Engineered wood . Dimensions: 30 x 30 x 183.5 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here