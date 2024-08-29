3 Piece Bathroom cabinet Set Brown Oak Engineered Wood

This attractive bathroom cabinet set, with ample storage space, features a stylish yet practical design. Easy-to-clean material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with a smooth surface and features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Ample storage space: The storage space makes this bathroom furniture set easy to keep things organised. Stylish design: The clean lines and sleek design blend into your bathroom perfectly. Note:Screw(s) and plug(s) for inside the wall are not included. Seek and use screw(s) and plug(s) suitable for your walls. If you are uncertain, seek professional advice. Read and follow each step of the instruction carefully. Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Warning:In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. Important information - Colour: Brown oak . Material: Engineered wood, glass . Stand cabinet dimensions: 32 x 34 x 90 cm (L x W x H) . Ground cabinet dimensions: 64.5 x 33.5 x 59 cm (L x W x H) . Wall cabinet with mirror dimensions: 64 x 20 x 67 cm (L x W x H) . Delivery contains: . 1 x Stand cabinet . 1 x Ground cabinet . 1 x Wall cabinet with mirror . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here