Marketplace.
Bathroom Furniture Set White Engineered Wood

Bathroom Furniture Set White Engineered Wood

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£208.99

£208.99/each

Bathroom Furniture Set White Engineered Wood
With this stylish bathroom furniture set, you can create additional storage space for your bathroom with a striking, tidy appearance. The clean lines and sleek design blend into your bathroom perfectly. The furniture set consists of a sink cabinet, a low cabinet, a high cabinet, and a mirror. The chic basin cabinet has 1 compartment, and the top of it is ideal for placing the sink. The high cabinet features a total of 5 compartments and 2 doors while the low cabinet has 2 compartments. These 2 cabinets offer various storage options and extra space to store items in your bathroom. The mirror also adds an excellent appearance to your home decor. Additionally, this bathroom set is easy to clean with a damp cloth. Please note: The sink, tap, and drain are not included in the delivery. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Engineered wood, acrylic . Mirror dimensions: 90 x 1.5 x 37 cm (W x D x H) . Sink cabinet dimensions: 90 x 38.5 x 46 cm (W x D x H) . Low cabinet dimensions: 30 x 30 x 80 cm (W x D x H) . High cabinet dimensions: 30 x 30 x 130 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Mirror . 1 x Sink cabinet . 1 x Low cabinet . 1 x High cabinet

View all Bathroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here