Bathroom Furniture Set White Engineered Wood

With this stylish bathroom furniture set, you can create additional storage space for your bathroom with a striking, tidy appearance. The clean lines and sleek design blend into your bathroom perfectly. The furniture set consists of a sink cabinet, a low cabinet, a high cabinet, and a mirror. The chic basin cabinet has 1 compartment, and the top of it is ideal for placing the sink. The high cabinet features a total of 5 compartments and 2 doors while the low cabinet has 2 compartments. These 2 cabinets offer various storage options and extra space to store items in your bathroom. The mirror also adds an excellent appearance to your home decor. Additionally, this bathroom set is easy to clean with a damp cloth. Please note: The sink, tap, and drain are not included in the delivery. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Engineered wood, acrylic . Mirror dimensions: 90 x 1.5 x 37 cm (W x D x H) . Sink cabinet dimensions: 90 x 38.5 x 46 cm (W x D x H) . Low cabinet dimensions: 30 x 30 x 80 cm (W x D x H) . High cabinet dimensions: 30 x 30 x 130 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Mirror . 1 x Sink cabinet . 1 x Low cabinet . 1 x High cabinet