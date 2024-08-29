3 Piece Bathroom Furniture Set Sonoma Oak Engineered Wood

This handy bathroom furniture set, featuring spacious storage space, is an excellent addition to your bathroom, giving it a tidy and striking appearance! Durable material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with a smooth surface and features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Sturdy structure: The metal feet add a calm style to your interior while ensuring stability. Ample storage space: The bathroom furniture provides various storage options and spacious space for you to store items in your bathroom. Space-saving design: The top of the bathroom cabinet is ideal for placing the sink so that you can fully utilise the vacant space under the sink. Warning:To prevent it from tipping over, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Good to know:Screws and plugs for inside the wall are not included. We advise to find and use screws and plugs suitable specifically for your walls. If you're not sure, you can consult with a professional. Please read and follow each step of the instructions. Important information - Colour: Sonoma oak . Material: Engineered wood, metal . Bathroom cabinet dimensions (low): 30 x 30 x 100 cm (L x W x H) . Bathroom cabinet dimensions (high): 30 x 30 x 190 cm (L x W x H) . Bathroom sink cabinet dimensions: 65 x 33 x 60 cm (L x W x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Bathroom cabinet (low) . 1 x Bathroom cabinet (high) . 1 x Bathroom sink cabinet . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here