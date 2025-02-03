4 Piece Bathroom cabinet Set Sonoma Oak Engineered Wood

This attractive bathroom cabinet set, with ample storage space, features a stylish yet practical design. Sturdy construction: The powder-coated steel and engineered wood ensure sturdy construction and provide your items with strong support. Ample storage space: This bathroom furniture offers ample storage space to easily accommodate your essential toiletries and bath items such as soaps, shampoo, toothpaste, etc. Extra storage shelf: The bath mirror features a bottom shelf that offers extra storage space for placing your bathroom supplies like toothbrushes, facial cleansers, razors, etc. Clear image: The glass mirror face provides a fine and non-distorted reflection, so it is suitable for making up, shaving or checking the suit before going out. Adjustable feet: The adjustable feet with plastic pads keep the bathroom cabinet balanced on uneven ground and increase stability. Warning:To prevent it from tipping over, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Good to know:Screws and plugs for inside the wall are not included. We advise to find and use screws and plugs suitable specifically for your walls. If you're not sure, you can consult with a professional. Please read and follow each step of the instructions. Important information - Colour: Sonoma oak . Material: Engineered wood, powder-coated steel, glass . Mirror cabinet dimensions: 60 x 16 x 60 cm (L x W x H) . Sink cabinet dimensions: 60 x 30 x 60 cm (L x W x H) . Bathroom cabinet dimensions (S): 33 x 33 x 120.5 cm (L x W x H) . Bathroom cabinet dimensions (L): 33 x 33 x 185.5 cm (L x W x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Mirror cabinet . 1 x Sink cabinet . 1 x Bathroom cabinet (S) . 1 x Bathroom cabinet (L) . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here

Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)