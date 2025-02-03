3 Piece Bathroom Furniture Set Sonoma Oak Engineered Wood

This handy bathroom furniture set, featuring spacious storage space, is an excellent addition to your bathroom, giving it a tidy and striking appearance! Durable material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with a smooth surface and features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Ample storage space: The bathroom furniture provides various storage options and spacious space for you to store items in your bathroom. Wall-mounted function: The washroom mirror cabinet can be wall-mounted to save floor space, which makes it especially suitable for rooms with limited space. Space-saving design: The top of the bathroom cabinet is ideal for placing the sink so that you can fully utilise the vacant space under the sink. Clear image: The glass mirror face provides a fine and non-distorted reflection, so it is suitable for making up, shaving or checking the suit before going out. Warning:To prevent it from tipping over, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Good to know:Screws and plugs for inside the wall are not included. We advise to find and use screws and plugs suitable specifically for your walls. If you're not sure, you can consult with a professional. Please read and follow each step of the instructions. Important information - Colour: Sonoma oak . Material: Engineered wood, powder-coated steel, glass . Sink cabinet: . Dimensions: 60 x 30 x 60 cm (L x W x H) . Siphon opening size: 8 x 20 cm (L x W) . Mirror cabinet: . Dimensions: 42 x 16 x 60 cm (L x W x H) . Bathroom cabinet: . Dimensions: 33 x 33 x 120.5 cm (L x W x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Sink cabinet . 1 x Mirror cabinet . 1 x Bathroom cabinet . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here

Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)