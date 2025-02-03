2 Piece Bathroom cabinet Set Solid Wood Mango

This attractive bathroom cabinet set, with ample storage space, features a stylish yet practical design. Solid mango wood: Solid mango wood is a strong, tropical hardwood that makes sturdy furniture. Its beautiful wood grains make every piece of furniture slightly different from the next. Ample storage space: This bathroom furniture offers ample storage space to keep your essentials well organised and within reach. Sturdy legs: The iron legs add the bathroom cabinet's sturdiness and stability. Good to know:Screws and plugs for inside the wall are not included. We advise to find and use screws and plugs suitable specifically for your walls. If you're not sure, you can consult with a professional. Please read and follow each step of the instructions. Warning:To prevent it from tipping over, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Important information - Material: Solid mango wood with natural finish, engineered wood, iron, glass . Sink cabinet dimensions: 62 x 33 x 58 cm (L x W x H) . Mirror dimensions: 50 x 70 x 2.5 cm (L x W x T) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Sink cabinet . 1 x Mirror . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here

