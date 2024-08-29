Marketplace.
Bathroom cabinet Smoked Oak 25x26.5x170 cm Engineered Wood

Bathroom cabinet Smoked Oak 25x26.5x170 cm Engineered Wood

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£61.99

£61.99/each

Bathroom cabinet Smoked Oak 25x26.5x170 cm Engineered Wood
This attractively bathroom cabinet, with ample storage space, impresses with its simple and timeless design. Premium material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with a smooth surface and features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Additional storage: This bathroom cupboard offers ample storage for keeping your laundry essentials, toiletries and other items well organised and within reach. You can create and optimally use additional storage space in your bathroom. Stylish design: The clean lines and sleek design make this bathroom storage cabinet blend into your bathroom perfectly. Note:Screw(s) and plug(s) for inside the wall are not included. Seek and use screw(s) and plug(s) suitable for your walls. If you are uncertain, seek professional advice. Read and follow each step of the instruction carefully. Warning:In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. Important information - Colour: Smoked oak . Material: Engineered wood . Dimensions: 25 x 26.5 x 170 cm(W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here

View all Bathroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here