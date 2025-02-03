Bathroom Furniture Set High Gloss Grey Engineered Wood

This stylish bathroom furniture set, which consists of a sink cabinet, a built-in basin, and a mirror, is a perfect match for your bathroom or washroom with a striking, tidy appearance. The sink cabinet is made of engineered wood, making it sturdy and stable. The cabinet has 1 compartment and 2 doors, offering ample space to store items. It fits perfectly under your sink and makes bathroom storage quite convenient. Made of ceramic, the basin can not only serve as a vessel for daily use but also as an adornment in your living space. Thanks to its trendsetting and contemporary design, this washbasin will definitely suit any decor. An overflow is also equipped to flow water out when it gets too full. Its glazed surface brings itself a modern yet elegant design. The mirror also adds an excellent appearance to your home decor. Additionally, this set is easy to clean with a damp cloth. Please note: The faucet and push drainer with overflow function are included in the delivery. Important information - Sink cabinet: . Colour: High gloss grey . Material: Engineered wood . Overall dimensions: 60 x 38.5 x 46 cm (W x D x H) . Built-in basin: . Colour: White . Material: Ceramic . Overall dimensions: 61 x 39 x 18 cm (L x W x H) . Ceramic edge thickness: 4 cm . Drain hole diameter: 4.5 cm . With an overflow . With faucet . Push drainer with overflow function . Mirror: . Colour: High gloss grey . Material: Engineered wood, acrylic . Dimensions: 60 x 1.5 x 37 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Sink cabinet . 1 x Built-in basin with faucet . 1 x Mirror

Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)