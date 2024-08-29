Sink cabinet High Gloss White 80x38.5x46 cm Engineered Wood

With this sink cabinet, you can create additional storage space for your bathroom with a striking, tidy appearance. The clean lines and sleek design blend into your bathroom perfectly. This cabinet is made of engineered wood, making it sturdy and stable. The storage cabinet has 1 compartment and 2 doors, offering ample storage space to store items in your bathroom. The top of the cabinet is ideal for placing the sink. Additionally, the cabinet is easy to clean with a damp cloth. Please note: The sink is not included in the delivery. Important information - Colour: High gloss white . Material: Engineered wood . Overall dimensions: 80 x 38.5 x 46 cm (W x D x H) . Maximum load capacity (total): 60 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Please note: Screw(s) and plug(s) for inside the wall are not included. Seek and use screw(s) and plug(s) suitable for your walls. If you are uncertain, seek professional advice. Read and follow each step of the instruction carefully.