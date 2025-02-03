Nine Piece Bathroom Furniture Set with Basin with Tap Beige

This complete set, consisting of 1 wall-mounted basin cabinet, 2 mirrors, 2 shelves, 2 basins and 2 taps, will make a great addition to your bathroom, optimising your space without compromising on style. The basin cabinet has four large drawers and provides ample space to store your toiletries, beauty products and various kinds of smaller items. Combs, cosmetics, toothbrushes and toothpaste can be organised on the shelves conveniently within reach. Made of high-quality engineered wood, this vanity unit is highly sturdy and durable. The two basins are made of high-quality ceramic, which makes them scratchproof, corrosion resistant and easy to clean. They are suitable to be mounted above the countertop. The included 2 high-quality mixer taps, each of them is delivered with hot and cold water hoses as well as installation parts and is easy to install. Thanks to the chrome-plated surface, these basin mixer taps have a highly reflective, mirror-like sheen and the solid brass construction, zinc handle and ceramic disc cartridge make the faucets highly durable. Assembly is really easy. Please note: the holes for the faucets are not predrilled. Important information - Bathroom vanity unit: . Colour: Beige . Material: Engineered wood . Basin cabinet dimensions: 150 x 45 x 45 cm (L x W x H) . Mirror size: 50 x 40 cm (L x H) . Shelf size: 40 x 20 cm (W x D) . Basin: . Colour: White . Material: Ceramic . Size: 420 x 140 mm (Diam. x H) . Installation type: Above counter . Tap: . Colour: Silver . Material: Brass body and zinc handle . Finish: Chrome plated . With an overall height of 30 cm . Ceramic disc cartridge for durability . Single lever, single hole basin mixer tap . For both cold and hot water . Suitable for regular residential water pressure . Delivery includes: . 1 x Wall-mounted basin cabinet . 2 x Mirror . 2 x Shelf . 2 x Basin . 2 x Tap . 4 x Stainless steel flexible hose 3/8??, 40 cm . 2 x Pop-up dr

