3 Piece Bathroom cabinet Set Sonoma Oak Engineered Wood

This attractive bathroom cabinet set, with ample storage space, features a stylish yet practical design. Sturdy construction: The powder-coated steel and engineered wood ensure sturdy construction and provide your items with strong support. Ample storage space: This bathroom furniture offers ample storage space to easily accommodate your essential toiletries and bath items such as soaps, shampoo, toothpaste, etc. Extra storage shelf: The bath mirror features a bottom shelf that offers extra storage space for placing your bathroom supplies like toothbrushes, facial cleansers, razors, etc. Good to know:Screws and plugs for inside the wall are not included. We advise to find and use screws and plugs suitable specifically for your walls. If you're not sure, you can consult with a professional. Please read and follow each step of the instructions. Warning:To prevent it from tipping over, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Important information - Colour: Sonoma oak . Material: Engineered wood, powder-coated steel, glass . Sink cabinet dimensions: 80 x 33 x 60 cm (L x W x H) . Bathroom cabinet dimensions: 33 x 33 x 120.5 cm (W x D x H) . Mirror dimensions: 50 x 12 x 60 cm (L x W x H) . Mirror shelf size: 50 x 10.5 cm (L x W) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Sink cabinet . 1 x Bathroom cabinet . 1 x Mirror . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here