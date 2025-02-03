2 Piece Bathroom Furniture Set Brown Oak Engineered Wood

This trendy bathroom furniture set is meant to be an excellent addition to your bathroom, giving it a tidy and striking appearance! Stable material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Extra storage: The bathroom cabinet has 1 drawer, offering extra storage space to store the essentials in your bathroom. The top of the cabinet is ideal for placing the sink. Wall-mounted function: This under sink cabinet does not take up any floor space. You can also hang it on the wall easily. Practical mirror: Use the included mirror to neat your daily dressing. It also adds an excellent appearance to your home decor. Note:Screw(s) and plug(s) for inside the wall are not included. Seek and use screw(s) and plug(s) suitable for your walls. If you are uncertain, seek professional advice. Read and follow each step of the instruction carefully. Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. The sink is not included in the delivery. Important information - Colour: Brown oak . Material: Engineered wood, glass . Mirror dimensions: 60 x 1.5 x 37 cm (W x D x H) . Sink cabinet dimensions: 60 x 38.5 x 45 cm (W x D x H) . Delivery contains: . 1 x Sink cabinet . 1 x Mirror

Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)