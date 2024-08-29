Hanging Shower Caddy Brushed 304 Stainless Steel

This hanging shower caddy is not only stylish but very functional, and will be a great choice for those in need of extra storage space. Long-lasting and durable material: Stainless steel is known for its resistance to corrosion, durability, low maintenance requirements, and sleek look, making it an ideal choice for various industries including construction and household products. Convenient 2-in-1 design: This hanging shower caddy offers a convenient storage solution for your shower essentials. You can hang towels and bathrobes on the external hooks and keep shower sponges and razors on the internal hooks for easy access. Ample storage space: The storage basket offers enough space for shower gel, soap, shampoo and other essentials. Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: Brushed 304 stainless steel . Total height: 41 cm . Storage basket dimensions: 24 x 6.5 x 10 cm (L x W x H) . Max. load capacity: 20 kg . Suitable for shower doors up to 25 mm thick . No drilling . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Hanging shower caddy . 1 x Black self-adhesive EVA foam pad