Book Cabinet High Gloss White 50x25x106 cm Engineered Wood

Featuring a sleek and classic design, this book cabinet will make a decorative as well as practical addition to your decor. The cabinet is made of engineered wood, which ensures its sturdiness and durability. Designed with 7 Shelf, the bookshelf offers ample storage space for keeping your magazines, books, DVDs and multimedia devices well organised and within reach. This shelf allows you to explore strange places and times without having to leave your room. Additionally, it is easy to clean with a damp cloth. Our book cabinet is easy to assemble. Important information - Colour: High gloss white . Material: Engineered wood . Dimensions: 50 x 25 x 106 cm (W x D x H) . With 7 Shelf . Assembly required: Yes . Please note: Screw(s) and plug(s) for inside the wall are not included. Seek and use screw(s) and plug(s) suitable for your walls. If you are uncertain, seek professional advice. Read and follow each step of the instruction carefully.