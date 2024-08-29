Marketplace.
Book Cabinet High Gloss White 50x25x106 cm Engineered Wood

Book Cabinet High Gloss White 50x25x106 cm Engineered Wood

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£57.99

£57.99/each

Book Cabinet High Gloss White 50x25x106 cm Engineered Wood
Featuring a sleek and classic design, this book cabinet will make a decorative as well as practical addition to your decor. The cabinet is made of engineered wood, which ensures its sturdiness and durability. Designed with 7 Shelf, the bookshelf offers ample storage space for keeping your magazines, books, DVDs and multimedia devices well organised and within reach. This shelf allows you to explore strange places and times without having to leave your room. Additionally, it is easy to clean with a damp cloth. Our book cabinet is easy to assemble. Important information - Colour: High gloss white . Material: Engineered wood . Dimensions: 50 x 25 x 106 cm (W x D x H) . With 7 Shelf . Assembly required: Yes . Please note: Screw(s) and plug(s) for inside the wall are not included. Seek and use screw(s) and plug(s) suitable for your walls. If you are uncertain, seek professional advice. Read and follow each step of the instruction carefully.

View all Bedroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here