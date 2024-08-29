Marketplace.
Storage Shelf Sonoma Oak 60x30x210 cm Engineered Wood

Storage Shelf Sonoma Oak 60x30x210 cm Engineered Wood

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£99.99

£99.99/each

Storage Shelf Sonoma Oak 60x30x210 cm Engineered Wood
This storage shelf is an ideal addition to your living area. The versatile storage shelf is suitable for the kitchen, living room, basement, storage room or workshop, and home or professional use. It can also be used as a bookshelf, decoration display stand, or a plant display rack, and more. Thanks to its metal construction, it is exceedingly durable and strong. This stand shelf quickly provides extra storage space everywhere. Important information - Colour: Sonoma oak . Material: Metal, Engineered wood . Dimensions: 60 x 30 x 210 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . WARNING: In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here

View all Bedroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here