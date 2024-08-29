Storage Shelf Sonoma Oak 60x30x210 cm Engineered Wood

This storage shelf is an ideal addition to your living area. The versatile storage shelf is suitable for the kitchen, living room, basement, storage room or workshop, and home or professional use. It can also be used as a bookshelf, decoration display stand, or a plant display rack, and more. Thanks to its metal construction, it is exceedingly durable and strong. This stand shelf quickly provides extra storage space everywhere. Important information - Colour: Sonoma oak . Material: Metal, Engineered wood . Dimensions: 60 x 30 x 210 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . WARNING: In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here