Shower Shelf Matt Black 30x10x6 cm Brushed 304 Stainless Steel

Maximise your shower space and keep your essentials tidy and organised with this convenient shower shelf! Long-lasting and durable material: Stainless steel is known for its resistance to corrosion, durability, low maintenance requirements, and sleek look, making it an ideal choice for various industries including construction and household products. 2 installation methods: Option one: Attach the shower shelf using the provided self-adhesive stickers for a hassle-free, drill-free installation. Let it dry for 24 hours before use. Option two: Secure the shelf using the included screws and dowels for a sturdy installation. Ample storage space: The storage basket offers enough space for shower gel, soap, shampoo and other essentials. Versatile use: This shower shelf can be widely used in the bathroom, kitchen, bedroom, or any space you need to keep tidy, especially in small areas. Good to know:Before applying the stickers, ensure the wall surface is clean, dry, and smooth to avoid trapping air bubbles underneath. Important information - Colour: Matt black . Material: Brushed 304 stainless steel . Dimensions: 30 x 10 x 6 cm (L x W x H) . Max. load capacity for sticker installation: 5 kg . Max. load capacity: 20 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Shower shelf . 2 x Self-adhesive sticker . 2 x Screw with cap . 2 x Plastic dowel