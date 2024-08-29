Marketplace.
Shower Shelf 23x6.5x6 cm Brushed 304 Stainless Steel

Shower Shelf 23x6.5x6 cm Brushed 304 Stainless Steel

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£22.99

£22.99/each

Shower Shelf 23x6.5x6 cm Brushed 304 Stainless Steel
Maximise your shower space and keep your essentials tidy and organised with this convenient shower shelf! Long-lasting and durable material: Stainless steel is known for its resistance to corrosion, durability, low maintenance requirements, and sleek look, making it an ideal choice for various industries including construction and household products. 2 installation methods: Option one: Attach the shower shelf using the provided self-adhesive stickers for a hassle-free, drill-free installation. Let it dry for 24 hours before use. Option two: Secure the shelf using the included screws and dowels for a sturdy installation. Ample storage space: The storage basket offers enough space for shower gel, soap, shampoo and other essentials. Versatile use: This shower shelf can be widely used in the bathroom, kitchen, bedroom, or any space you need to keep tidy, especially in small areas. Good to know:Before applying the stickers, ensure the wall surface is clean, dry, and smooth to avoid trapping air bubbles underneath. Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: Brushed 304 stainless steel . Dimensions: 23 x 6.5 x 6 cm (L x W x H) . Max. load capacity for sticker installation: 5 kg . Max. load capacity: 20 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Shower shelf . 2 x Self-adhesive sticker . 2 x Screw with cap . 2 x Plastic dowel

View all Living Room Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here