3-Layer Tire racks 3 pcs Silver 110x40x200 cm Steel

These tire racks are excellent choices for garage storage, providing plenty of space to keep your tires neatly organised. Sturdy frame: The tire rack consists of a steel frame. The steel frames guarantee sturdiness and stability. Strong load capacity: Thanks to the thick material, reinforcement bars for each layer and boltless shelving design, the rack has a supreme load capacity. Flexible storage: The layers are height adjustable. Thus, the tire shelf provides ample storage space for different size tires you want to store and always keeps your space neat and well-organised. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Warning:In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device (delivery does not contain the wall attachment device). Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: Galvanised steel . Dimensions: 110 x 40 x 200 cm (L x W x H) . Steel thickness: 1.1 mm . Weight capacity: 795 kg (265 kg per shelf) . Tire capacity: 12 tires (max tire width 25.5 cm) . Anti-rust galvanised steel . Plastic foot caps for floor protection from scratches . 3 height-adjustable shelves . With a reinforcement bar for each layer . Can be assembled without any screws/bolts . Delivery contains: . 3 x rack . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here

Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)