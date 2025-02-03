Tire rack Black 120x40x180 cm Solid Wood Pine

This wooden tire rack is an excellent choice for garage storage, providing plenty of space to keep your tires neatly organised. Solid pine wood: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Sturdy and stable frame: The wooden frame of this storage shelf ensures sturdiness and stability. Ample storage space: This storage rack provides ample storage space for safely storing 8 tires and keeping them well organised. Multiple usage: The shelf rack is suitable for many situations, such as garage, warehouse, workshop and basement. Warning:In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. Note:Screw(s) and plug(s) for inside the wall are not included. Seek and use screw(s) and plug(s) suitable for your walls. If you are uncertain, seek professional advice. Read and follow each step of the instruction carefully. Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Solid pine wood . Dimensions: 120 x 40 x 180 cm (L x W x H) . Tire capacity: 8 tires . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here

Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)