2-Layer Tire racks 2 pcs Silver 110x40x110 cm Steel

The tire racks are excellent choices for garage storage, providing plenty of space to keep your tires neatly organised. Sturdy frame: The tire racks consist of steel frames. The steel frames guarantee sturdiness and stability. Strong load capacity: Thanks to the thick material, reinforcement bars below each shelf, and boltless shelving design, the racks have a supreme load capacity. Flexible storage: The layers are height adjustable. Thus, the tire shelves provide ample storage space for different size tires you want to store and always keep your space neat and well-organised. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Warning:In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device (delivery does not contain the wall attachment device). Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: Galvanised steel . Dimensions: 110 x 40 x 110 cm (L x W x H) . Steel thickness: 1.1 mm . Weight capacity: 300 kg (150 kg per shelf) . Tire capacity: 12 tires (max tire width 25.5 cm) . Anti-rust galvanised steel . Plastic foot caps for floor protection from scratches . 2 height-adjustable shelves . With a reinforcement bar below each shelf . Can be assembled without any screws/bolts . Delivery contains: . 2 x Tire rack . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here