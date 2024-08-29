5-Layer Shelves 2 pcs Blue Steel&Engineered Wood

The storage shelves are excellent choices for both residential and commercial storage, providing plenty of space to keep all items neatly organised. Sturdy material: The storage racks consist of steel frames and engineered wood boards. The steel frames guarantee sturdiness and stability, while the engineered wood offers strength, stability, and resistance to moisture. Strong load capacity: Thanks to the thick material, reinforcement bars below each shelf, and boltless shelving design, the racks have a supreme load capacity. Flexible storage: Each shelf can be divided into two separate small racks. Also, the layers are height adjustable. Thus, the shelves provide ample storage space for all items you want to store and always keep your space neat and well-organised. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Warning:In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device (delivery does not contain the wall attachment device). Important information - Colour: Blue . Material: Galvanised steel, engineered wood, plastic . Dimensions: 90 x 40 x 180 cm (L x W x H) . Engineered wood board thickness: 4 mm . Steel thickness: 0.6 mm . Total capacity: 875 kg (175 kg per shelf) . Anti-rust galvanized steel . Plastic foot caps for floor protection from scratches . 5 height-adjustable shelves . With a reinforcement bar below each shelf . Can be assembled without any screws/bolts . Can be dismantled into two separate small shelf racks . Delivery contains: . 2 x Shelf