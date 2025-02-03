5-Layer Heavy-duty Shelves 2 pcs Silver Steel&Engineered Wood

The heavy-duty storage shelves are excellent choices for both residential and commercial storage, providing plenty of space to keep all items neatly organised. Sturdy material: The storage racks consist of steel frames and engineered wood boards. The steel frames guarantee sturdiness and stability, while the engineered wood offers strength, stability, and resistance to moisture. Strong load capacity: Thanks to the extra thick material, reinforcement bar for each layer and boltless shelving design, the racks have a supreme load capacity. Flexible storage: The rectangular shelf can be divided into two separate small racks. Also, the layers are height adjustable. Thus, the shelves provide ample storage space for all items you want to store and always keep your space neat and well-organised. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Warning:In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device (delivery does not contain the wall attachment device). Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: Galvanised steel, engineered wood . Anti-rust galvanised steel . Plastic foot caps for floor protection from scratches . 5 height-adjustable shelves . Can be assembled without any screws/bolts . Rectangular shelf: . Dimensions: 90 x 45 x 180 cm (L x W x H) . Engineered wood board thickness: 5 mm . Steel thickness: 0.85 mm . Each rack's total weight capacity: 1325 kg (265 kg per shelf) . Can be dismantled into two separate small racks . With a reinforcement bar for each layer . Corner shelf: . Dimensions: 90 x 90 x 180 cm (L x W x H) . Engineered wood board thickness: 4 mm . Steel thickness: 0.6 mm . Each rack's total weight capacity: 875 kg (175 kg per shelf) . With two reinforcement bars for each layer . Delivery contains: . 1 x Rectangular shelf . 1 x Corner shelf . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here

