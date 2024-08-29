Marketplace.
3-Tier Storage rack with Wheels 60x35x81 cm Chrome 150 kg

3-Tier Storage rack with Wheels 60x35x81 cm Chrome 150 kg

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£56.99

£56.99/each

3-Tier Storage rack with Wheels 60x35x81 cm Chrome 150 kg
This wire storage rack is an ideal solution to both household and commercial storage, such as kitchen, laundry room, basement, bathroom, office, garage, workshop, or anywhere else you may need additional storage space, providing plenty of room to keep all items neatly organised. Made of chrome-plated iron, the storage shelf is extremely durable! And the industrial shelving is equipped with 4 wheels for easy moving. Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: Robust iron construction with a painted chrome finish . Dimensions: 60 x 35 x 81 cm (L x W x H) . Maximum loading capacity: 150 kg (50 kg per shelf) . With 4 wheels and 3 shelves . Adjustable leveling feet . Suitable for the kitchen, office, garage, etc. . Wire shelves can be adjusted in 2.54 cm sections . Including mounting materials . Assembly required: Yes

View all Storage & Organisation

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here