Samsung 43 inch The Serif Smart 4K HDR QLED TV - QE43LS01DA

Elegant Serif Stand: For those aiming to elevate The Serif's presence, this elegant black metal floor TV stand brings an extra touch of modern sophistication to its already iconic design. Beyond its aesthetic enhancement, this freestanding TV stand seamlessly integrates with various interior styles and offers adaptability to your living space with its easily detachable feature. Quantum Processor 4K: Thanks to the advanced processor at the core of your new Samsung TV you can enjoy enhanced images as the integrated AI optimises the picture of your chosen content dynamically as you watch. Enhanced brightness and the option to upscale older content to close to 4K resolution while the AI-driven sound enhancements immerse you in the audio as it is tailored to your selected content and home environment.