Samsung 65 inch LED 4K Smart TV - UE65DU8000

Immerse yourself in stunning visuals with the Samsung DU8000 LED 4K Smart TV. With a 50Hz refresh rate, enjoy smooth motion and lifelike clarity for your favourite movies, shows, and games. Its 4K resolution and LED backlighting deliver vibrant colours and sharp details, bringing every scene to life with breathtaking realism. Stay connected and entertained with built-in Wi-Fi and access to a variety of streaming services and apps. The sleek design and slim bezels add a touch of elegance to any living space, while advanced features like HDR enhance contrast and depth for an immersive viewing experience. Upgrade your home entertainment with the Samsung DU8000 LED 4K Smart TV.

