Bird Toy Swing Rope Triangle M 33x5x47 cm

This triangle bird toy swing rope from FLAMINGO provides hours of entertainment to keep your bird busy and happy! Bird toy made of cotton rope: The bird toy is made of cotton cord and metal, making it more durable. Also, the metal suspension system of the toy makes the structure strong. Extra place to sit in the cage: The FLAMINGO bird toy is decorated with many cute accessories, such as beads, knots, a bell and ribbons, making it perfect for parrots and providing a fun place to sit on. Natural balance training: The colourful cotton swing bird toy is very durable, easy to mount and develops your bird's coordination and balancing skills. Important information - Colour: Multicolour . Material: 50% cotton, 20% metal 15% sisal.10% ABS plastic, 5% acrylic fibre . Dimensions: 33 x 5 x 47 cm (L x W x H) . Bird toy made of rope with bell . Extra place to sit in the cage . Metal suspension system . Natural balance training . Simply hang it up . For indoor use . 1.WARNING: Not suitable for children under 36 months.