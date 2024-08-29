Bird Toy Papyr Parrot Net Square Multicolour 45 cm

This square 45 cm Papyr bird toy with bell from FLAMINGO provides hours of entertainment to keep your bird busy and happy! Bird toy made of seagrass and paper: The large bird toy is made of seagrass and paper in a mesh making it more durable. And the metal suspension system of the toy also makes the structure strong. Suitable for hiding snacks: The FLAMINGO bird toy for parakeets provides a colourful place where you can hide some delicious snacks for your bird. Natural balance training: The colourful paper climbing bird toy is very durable, easy to mount and develop your bird's coordination and balancing skills. Important information - Colour: Natural, multicolour . Material: 55% seagrass, 15% paper, 10% sisal, 5% wood and 5% cardboard, coconut and metal . Dimensions: 28 x 15 x 45 cm (L x W x H) . Square toy parrot net . 5 hanging play ropes . Metal suspension system . Suitable for hiding snacks . Simply hang it up . For indoor use . 1.WARNING: Not suitable for children under 36 months.