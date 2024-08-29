Marketplace.
Bird Toy Papyr Parrot Net Square Multicolour 45 cm

Bird Toy Papyr Parrot Net Square Multicolour 45 cm

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£42.99

£42.99/each

Bird Toy Papyr Parrot Net Square Multicolour 45 cm
This square 45 cm Papyr bird toy with bell from FLAMINGO provides hours of entertainment to keep your bird busy and happy! Bird toy made of seagrass and paper: The large bird toy is made of seagrass and paper in a mesh making it more durable. And the metal suspension system of the toy also makes the structure strong. Suitable for hiding snacks: The FLAMINGO bird toy for parakeets provides a colourful place where you can hide some delicious snacks for your bird. Natural balance training: The colourful paper climbing bird toy is very durable, easy to mount and develop your bird's coordination and balancing skills. Important information - Colour: Natural, multicolour . Material: 55% seagrass, 15% paper, 10% sisal, 5% wood and 5% cardboard, coconut and metal . Dimensions: 28 x 15 x 45 cm (L x W x H) . Square toy parrot net . 5 hanging play ropes . Metal suspension system . Suitable for hiding snacks . Simply hang it up . For indoor use . 1.WARNING: Not suitable for children under 36 months.

View all Small Animals

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here