Samsung 55 inch 4K Ultra HD QLED HDR Smart TV - QE55Q60D

See everything you watch come to life with greater detail and realism. Quantum Dots boosts the brightness and transforms light into lifelike and accurate colour, validated by Pantone. Resulting in a naturally bright and colourful picture in over a billion cinematic colours. The wider the HDR range, the more lifelike the image and thanks to Quantum Dot Technology, this TV has improved brightness and colour compared to conventional UHD TVs so you can see even more detail in the darkest and lightest scenes. Object Tracking Sound Lite chooses which of the TVs front speakers the sound comes through depending on where the action is happening on screen. So you can hear a car fly along your screen or the crowd cheering all around you. Samsung Gaming Hub brings together the biggest console and streaming games from Xbox and other industry-leading partners, all in on one place. With no downloads, storage limits or console required, just turn on your TV and play.

Sold by Hughes Electrical (Hughes TV And Audio Limited)