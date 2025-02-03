Marketplace.
image 1 of Pet Igloo - Coal - 37x37x37 cm

Pet Igloo - Coal - 37x37x37 cm

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Berkfield Home

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Pet Igloo - Coal - 37x37x37 cm
Your cat or small dog will surely love resting in this super soft Coal pet igloo from Jack and Vanilla! It perfectly suits any interior. Comfortable and super soft: This warm pet bed is made in the shape of an igloo. Your feline or canine friends will just love snuggling up in the pet bed. Its filling is made of 100% polyurethane memory foam. With trendy design: This cat igloo has a beautiful plush structure, providing a chic detail in your home. With a reversible cushion: The igloo has a free reversible cushion, so it lasts longer and is easy to maintain. Machine washable: The basket not only can be washed by hands but also can be washed by machines at 30¬∞C. Important information - Colour: Grey . Outside material: 100% polyester . Bottom material: 100% polypropylene . Filling material: 100% polyurethane memory foam . Lining of filling material: 100% polypropylene . Dimensions: 37 x 37 x 37 cm (W x D x H) . With a reversible cushion . Machine washable at 30 ¬∞ . With trendy design
Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)

View all Cat Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here