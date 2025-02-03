Pet Igloo - Coal - 37x37x37 cm

Your cat or small dog will surely love resting in this super soft Coal pet igloo from Jack and Vanilla! It perfectly suits any interior. Comfortable and super soft: This warm pet bed is made in the shape of an igloo. Your feline or canine friends will just love snuggling up in the pet bed. Its filling is made of 100% polyurethane memory foam. With trendy design: This cat igloo has a beautiful plush structure, providing a chic detail in your home. With a reversible cushion: The igloo has a free reversible cushion, so it lasts longer and is easy to maintain. Machine washable: The basket not only can be washed by hands but also can be washed by machines at 30¬∞C. Important information - Colour: Grey . Outside material: 100% polyester . Bottom material: 100% polypropylene . Filling material: 100% polyurethane memory foam . Lining of filling material: 100% polypropylene . Dimensions: 37 x 37 x 37 cm (W x D x H) . With a reversible cushion . Machine washable at 30 ¬∞ . With trendy design

Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)