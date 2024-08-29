Samsung 75 inch QLED 4K Smart TV - QE75LS03D

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Immerse yourself in stunning visuals with the Samsung LS03D QLED 4K Smart TV. Boasting a 100Hz refresh rate, this TV delivers smooth motion and lifelike clarity, perfect for watching sports, movies, and gaming. Its Quantum Dot technology produces vibrant colours and deep contrasts, while the 4K resolution ensures every detail pops with breathtaking realism.Experience the ultimate in smart entertainment with built-in Wi-Fi and access to a world of streaming services and apps. The sleek and stylish design enhances any living space, while features like voice control and ambient mode elevate your viewing experience. Elevate your home entertainment setup with the Samsung LS03D QLED 4K Smart TV.

