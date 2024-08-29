Samsung 65 inch 4K QLED Smart TV - QE65Q80D

Enhanced brightness, colour, and detail powered by Samsungs cutting-edge 4K AI processor. Harnessing the power of AI alongside 20 neural networks, this advanced processor enhances your choice of content to achieve near 4K quality. Whether you are streaming or gaming, you can enjoy meticulously fine-tuned visuals and audio, enriched brightness, contrast, motion, sound, and resolution to deliver an impressive 4K viewing experience. Immerse yourself in the realm of ultra-smooth gaming thanks to your new Samsung TVs up to 4K 120Hz motion. Tailored for next-gen consoles, this gaming experience promises seamless visuals and minimal input lag, ensuring responsiveness like never before. Experience cinematic immersion and dynamic audio landscapes with Samsungs Object Tracking Sound Lite design. Using a dynamic array of speakers behind the very screen of your TV, sound is projected from the location the action happens on your screen. Enjoy the sensation of a car racing across the screen or a crowd cheering from all directions. Combined with the integrated Dolby Atmos system you can feel the thunderous impact of an oncoming rain storm to the most subtle of whisper in a spy thriller all with the power and clarity the scene demands.