Marketplace.
image 1 of Samsung 50 inch 4K LED Smart TV - UE50DU8500
image 1 of Samsung 50 inch 4K LED Smart TV - UE50DU8500image 2 of Samsung 50 inch 4K LED Smart TV - UE50DU8500image 3 of Samsung 50 inch 4K LED Smart TV - UE50DU8500image 4 of Samsung 50 inch 4K LED Smart TV - UE50DU8500image 5 of Samsung 50 inch 4K LED Smart TV - UE50DU8500

Samsung 50 inch 4K LED Smart TV - UE50DU8500

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Hughes TV And Audio Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost
Product data sheet

£459.00

£459.00/each

Samsung 50 inch 4K LED Smart TV - UE50DU8500
Indulge in your favourite boxset marathons or watch the latest blockbuster films with stunning clarity and lifelike colours. With Dynamic Crystal Colour technology, experience an expansive spectrum of over one billion shades, surpassing conventional UHD TVs by 64 times, for truly vibrant and rich images. Experience cinematic immersion and dynamic audio landscapes with Samsungs Object Tracking Sound Lite design. Using a dynamic array of speakers behind the very screen of your TV, sound is projected from the location the action happens on your screen. Enjoy the sensation of a car racing across the screen or a crowd cheering from all directions. Seamlessly place your new Samsung TV in to your room's decor thanks to the sleek design, compact stand footprint and tidy cable arrangement to add to your homes elegance.

View all TVs & Home Cinema

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here