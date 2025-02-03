Samsung 55 inch 4K LED Smart TV - UE55DU8500

Indulge in your favourite boxset marathons or watch the latest blockbuster films with stunning clarity and lifelike colours. With Dynamic Crystal Colour technology, experience an expansive spectrum of over one billion shades, surpassing conventional UHD TVs by 64 times, for truly vibrant and rich images. Experience cinematic immersion and dynamic audio landscapes with Samsungs Object Tracking Sound Lite design. Using a dynamic array of speakers behind the very screen of your TV, sound is projected from the location the action happens on your screen. Enjoy the sensation of a car racing across the screen or a crowd cheering from all directions. Seamlessly place your new Samsung TV in to your room's decor thanks to the sleek design, compact stand footprint and tidy cable arrangement to add to your homes elegance.

Sold by Hughes Electrical (Hughes TV And Audio Limited)