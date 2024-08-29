Samsung 75 inch Neo QLED 8K HDR Smart TV - QE75QN800D

This TV has our highest density of Quantum Mini LEDs, lights that are approximately the size of a grain of sand. They are controlled with intense precision to create inky blacks, leading brightness levels, exceptional contrast - and our most detailed picture yet. With an ultra slim profile and the ultimate clean cable solution, every inch has been thoughtfully designed to blend seamlessly into your space. With only one cable connecting to your TV, all of your devices plug into the Attachable One Connect Box rather than the back of your TV. Now you can place your devices up to 2.5m away - or even hidden away in a cupboard! Dolby Atmos technology delivers a sound experience that you can feel all around you. It works with the TVs 8 built-in speakers to create an incredibly immersive and realistic impression of sound. No need to worry about having to close the curtains for a mid-day movie marathon. Samsung's critically acclaimed Anti-Reflection technology absorbs reflections to reduce glare, so you're not distracted from the action on screen.