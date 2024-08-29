Grey Bird Cage - 115x78x200cm

This bird cage provides a cosy and comfortable place for your birds to fly and play safely. Sturdy frame: Thanks to the sturdy galvanised steel construction, this bird house is durable and built to last. Welded fence: The aviary is equipped with welded fence that prevents mischief and unexpected accidents. In addition, they also allow you to observe your birds daily and guarantee your birds a wide field of view and enough fresh air. Ample activity room: The bird aviary provides your birds with ample activity room to walk around, play and fly around with ease. Besides, it is also suitable for other small animals such as rabbits, ducks, chickens, geese, etc. Extra security: The hinged door with a lockable latch system of the budgie cage ensures extra security and safety for your birds. Important information - Colour: Grey . Material: Galvanised steel . Dimensions: 115 x 78 x 200 cm (W x D x H) . House dimensions: 107 x 68 x 200 cm (W x D x H) . Gate size: 57 x 160 cm (L x W) . Assembly required: Yes