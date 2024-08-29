Esschert Design Bird Feeder Station L

This bird food hanger from Esschert Design is an ideal feeding station for your garden! This set of a rod consists of 3 hooks and 2 dishes which is easy to assemble. The practical and decorative station offers space to hang several feeding articles. Based on different seasons, you can choose to provide extra food to birds like suet cakes, sunflower seeds or peanuts, berries, fat balls with insects etc. In addition, the provided dishes can be filled with water or seeds or any other bird supplies. Birds will love coming to the food hanger and enjoy all the available treats, and you can enjoy watching the birds socializing in a funny way. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Mild steel . Dimensions: 52 x 18 x 201 cm (L x W x H ) . With 3 hooks and 2 dishes . Suitable for outdoor use . Easy to assemble . All-in-one feeding, watering and bathing station