Ziba Cat Basket - Pink - 40x15 cm

Just like for a dog, a luxurious place to sleep should also be available for your cat. This 40x15 cm pink Designed by Lotte Ziba velvet cat basket is really something special for your cat! These ziba cat baskets have a beautiful braided structure and are made of velvet fabric that also provides a chic detail in your home. Do you have both a dog and a cat at home? Then it is very nice to combine these comfy cat beds with the Nalino dog cushions. The inner cushion is washable in the washing machine at 30 degrees. Important information - Colour: Pink . Material: Polyester and velvet . Size: 40 x 15 cm (Diam. x H) . Trendy, comfortable cat cushion . With braided structure . Removable cushion . Machine washable cushion at 30¬∫C