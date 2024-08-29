Grey Bird House - 97x81x152cm

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

This large bird house is ideal to be used outdoors for keeping your birds safe from predators. Solid pine wood: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Wire mesh: The wire mesh of the bird house for garden helps prevent mischief and unexpected accidents. It also allows you to observe the birds daily and guarantees your birds a wide field of view and enough fresh air. Water-resistant roof: The green water-resistant roof of the parrot house provides your birds with a warm, dry and comfortable environment. Easy cleaning: A pull-out tray at the bottom and doors of the outdoor aviary makes cleaning easy. Important information - Colour: Grey, white . Material: Solid pine wood, plywood . Dimensions: 97 x 81 x 152 cm (L x W x H) . Assembly required: Yes

