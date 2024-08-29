Cat Tree with Sisal Scratching Posts Light Grey 92 cm

This cat tree is the perfect retreat for your cats to scratch, climb, perch, hide, and rest. It gives your cats the chance to stretch and exercise, especially in the cold winter months when they are stuck indoors. Your furry friends can sharpen their claws on the scratching posts wrapped in sisal rope, which provides a healthy outlet for their scratching instincts. Additionally, they will also rejoice in chasing after each other while jumping up and down this fun play centre. When they've enjoyed enough playtime, your little friends will love resting on the upper platforms where they have a better view. Besides, they can also hide in the cosy house to take a nap, or take a load off on the comfortable plush seat. There is also a ramp at the bottom for them to climb. With all these entertaining features, this cat tree will definitely become your furry friends' favourite hangout spot! Important information - Colour: Light grey . Material: Engineered wood, plush, sisal . Overall dimensions: 35 x 54 x 92 cm (L x W x H) . With a ramp, a house, scratching posts and platforms . Assembly required: Yes