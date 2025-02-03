Pet Igloo Softy - Rosette Grey - XS

Your cat or small dog will love resting in this super soft Softy pet igloo by Jack and Vanilla! It has a low front entry for easy access and will suit any interior. Comfortable and super soft fabrics: The cat bed is made in the shape of an igloo. Your little friends will just love snuggling up in the cosy cat igloo. Its filling is made of 100% polyurethane memory foam. Suitable for sleeping and hiding: Give your four-legged friend a warm place to sleep and hide with this lovely cat cave. Stable in shape: The cat hiding place has a stable shape, making it a safe place for your beloved pet. Matches any home interior: Featuring a modern design, it will be a nice addition to any interior. Important information - Colour: Rosette grey . Outside material: 100% polyester . Bottom material: 100% polypropylene . Filling material: 100% polyurethane memory foam . Lining of filling material: 100% polypropylene . Dimensions: 40 x 40 x 40 cm (W x D x H) . Size: XS

Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)