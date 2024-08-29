Round Cat Basket 36 cm Seagrass

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This adorable cat basket provides a safe and comfortable sleeping place for your lovely cats! The ultra-sofa plush offers great comfort, and the surrounding seagrass allows your cats to sharpen their claws as well. The bed is sturdy and lightweight to carry along. It is easy to clean and maintain. Important information - Colour: Beige . Material: Flakeboard, plush, seagrass . Dimensions: 36 x 18 cm (Diameter x H)

This adorable cat basket provides a safe and comfortable sleeping place for your lovely cats! The ultra-sofa plush offers great comfort, and the surrounding seagrass allows your cats to sharpen their claws as well. The bed is sturdy and lightweight to carry along. It is easy to clean and maintain. Important information - Colour: Beige . Material: Flakeboard, plush, seagrass . Dimensions: 36 x 18 cm (Diameter x H)

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.