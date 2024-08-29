Pet Blanket - Snakeskin - M-L

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Your cat or small dog will love resting in this softy Snakeskin pet blanket made by Jack and Vanilla! This super soft cat bed is suitable for cats, kittens and small dogs. Comfortable and super soft: Your feline or canine friends will just love snuggling up in the cosy cat blanket. Its filling is made of 100% polyurethane memory foam. Fashion design: Stylish cave bed goes with any home decor scheme. The bed includes a beautiful plush structure, adding a chic detail to your home. Easy to clean: The machine washable feature of the bed makes it easy to clean and allows you to free your hands when washing it. Important information - Colour: White . Outside material: 100% polyester . Bottom material: 100% polypropylene . Filling material: 100% polyurethane memory foam . Lining of filling material: 100% polypropylene . Size: 100 x 75 cm (L x W) . Size: M-L . Very soft . Machine washable

