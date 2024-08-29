Cat Cubby Grey and Black L

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This warm cat cubby is great for cats who like the security of being enclosed with the added benefit of an open front for ease of entry. It is suitable for cats, dogs or other small animals. The bed is made of soft polyester fleece, which makes it beyond cosy for your cats. The high-quality material will also retain its shape well. The cat house is delivered with a thick removable cushion for added comfort. It is easy to wash and clean. Important information - Colour: Grey and black . Size: 30 x 33 x 38 cm (L x W x H) . Material: Polyester fleece . Non-woven bottom . With extra thick cushion . Washable at 30¬∞C . Note: Size tolerance +/- 2 cm . Fabric: Polyester: 100%

This warm cat cubby is great for cats who like the security of being enclosed with the added benefit of an open front for ease of entry. It is suitable for cats, dogs or other small animals. The bed is made of soft polyester fleece, which makes it beyond cosy for your cats. The high-quality material will also retain its shape well. The cat house is delivered with a thick removable cushion for added comfort. It is easy to wash and clean. Important information - Colour: Grey and black . Size: 30 x 33 x 38 cm (L x W x H) . Material: Polyester fleece . Non-woven bottom . With extra thick cushion . Washable at 30¬∞C . Note: Size tolerance +/- 2 cm . Fabric: Polyester: 100%

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.