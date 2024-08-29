Marketplace.
image 1 of Cat Tree with Arch Grooming Brush and Scratch Post
image 1 of Cat Tree with Arch Grooming Brush and Scratch Postimage 2 of Cat Tree with Arch Grooming Brush and Scratch Postimage 3 of Cat Tree with Arch Grooming Brush and Scratch Postimage 4 of Cat Tree with Arch Grooming Brush and Scratch Post

Cat Tree with Arch Grooming Brush and Scratch Post

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£34.99

£34.99/each

Cat Tree with Arch Grooming Brush and Scratch Post
Fulfil your cat's natural instinct and allow your furry friends to self-groom with our compact cat tree! This cat tree features with a scratching post and pad, a hanging ball and an arched grooming brush. The arched grooming brush is designed to remove loose, shedding hair while stimulating the massage. Your furry friends can get a perfect spa treatment. The scratching carpet and post help cats sharpen their claws and can protect your furniture from damage. Additionally, it includes a hanging ball for added fun. Important information - Colour: Brown and white . Material: Flakeboard, flush, seagrass . Dimensions: 49 x 29 x 42 cm (W x D x H) . Includes a hanging ball, grooming brush and post . Assembly required: Yes

View all Cat Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here