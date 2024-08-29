Cat Tree with Sisal Scratching Posts Dark Grey 111 cm

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Keep your lovely cats entertained endlessly with this cat tree! Multi-level cat tower: The multi-level cat furniture is designed with platforms, providing a perfect place for your cats to climb, perch, scratch, hide, and also relax. Soft plush material: The extra-thick and soft plush is well ventilated, scratch-resistant, super comfy and warm. Natural sisal posts: The resilient and strong natural sisal posts of the cat scratching tree are perfect for your beloved cats to satisfy their scratching instinct and prevent them from scratching your furniture. Important information - Colour: Dark grey . Material: Engineered wood, plush, sisal . Dimensions: 47.5 x 47.5 x 111 cm (L x W x H) . Assembly required: Yes

Keep your lovely cats entertained endlessly with this cat tree! Multi-level cat tower: The multi-level cat furniture is designed with platforms, providing a perfect place for your cats to climb, perch, scratch, hide, and also relax. Soft plush material: The extra-thick and soft plush is well ventilated, scratch-resistant, super comfy and warm. Natural sisal posts: The resilient and strong natural sisal posts of the cat scratching tree are perfect for your beloved cats to satisfy their scratching instinct and prevent them from scratching your furniture. Important information - Colour: Dark grey . Material: Engineered wood, plush, sisal . Dimensions: 47.5 x 47.5 x 111 cm (L x W x H) . Assembly required: Yes

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.