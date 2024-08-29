Fuzz Pet Bed - Sand - S

This FUZZ pet bed from DISTRICT70 is designed for pets who love to sprawl on comfortable plush surfaces. This is the perfect bed for a warm and comfortable sleep with long-haired luxurious faux fur finishing. The cat bed filled with polyester fibre provides maximum comfort and endless snuggles. This pet nest made in a circular design follows the natural contour of a pet's curled-up sleeping position. The bolster edges provide additional support for your pet's head, neck and back, creating a sense of security. Additionally, the anti-slip bottom keeps the dog bed in place for worry-free placement on tiles and hardwood floors in your home. NOTE: After opening the package, please shake the FUZZ before use to bring more shape in the bed as it's made from soft polyester fibre filling. The cover is not removable, but the bed is entirely machine washable. Important information - Colour: Sand . Material: Polyester, faux fur . Dimensions: 45 x 45 x 15 cm (L x W x H) . Machine washable . With anti-slip bottom . Donut-shaped bed for cats and dogs . Follows the contour of curled-up sleeping position . Machine washable at 30 degrees . Seamless addition to every interior . Raised edges provide security and comfort