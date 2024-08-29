Dog Cages 2 pcs with Roof and Door Silver Galvanised Steel

Keep your furry friends in a safe and comfortable space with these dog cages! Durable and sturdy frame: The dog cage is made of galvanised steel. Steel is an exceptionally hard and strong material. It offers sturdiness and stability. Galvanisation provides better protection against corrosion and is useful for products that'll be used outdoors as well as in harsh environments. Mesh design: The mesh design of the outdoor dog kennel helps prevent mischief and unexpected accidents while enabling ventilation. Water-resistant roof: The dog kennel has a polyethylene roof that is water-resistant and UV-resistant, providing protection from sun, rain, snow and other weather conditions. Ample activity room: The dog crate provides your dogs with ample activity room to walk around with ease. Besides, it is also suitable for other small animals such as birds, rabbits, ducks, geese, etc. Extra security: The hinged door with a lockable latch system of the walk in dog cage ensures extra security and safety for your furry friends. Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: Galvanised steel, PE (polyethylene) . Dimensions: 375 x 285 x 230 cm (L x W x H) . Mesh size: 70 x 110 mm (L x W) . Water-resistant roof . Includes a door with a lock . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 2 x Dog cage